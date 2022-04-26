Highland Dunes

Laureano Blue/gray Reversible Quilt Set

$159.99 $49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

The Laureano reversible quilt set decorates and enhances any bedroom or guest room with its super-soft microfiber material and beautiful striped printed pattern. This high-quality quilt set is designed for all-season use, which means it will keep you comfortable year-round with its lightweight warmth. It’s machine washable and extremely easy to care for so you can get plenty of great use out of it.