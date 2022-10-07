Laura Mercier

Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Spf 30

$49.00

Cannot be shipped outside the USA What It Is: The all-around product your daily routine has been missing, Laura Mercier's Skin Perfector bridges the gap between skincare and makeup Good to Know: Paraben free, sulfate free, fragrance free What It Does: Provides a subtle hint of coverage for an effortless no-makeup look; delivers long-lasting hydration while reducing the appearance of dry skin; helps protect skin against environmental damage Key Ingredients: Macadamia And Kukui Seed Oils, Tamarind Seed Extract, Vitamins C And E Skin Type: Normal, Dry, and Combination How to Use: Apply a small amount to face with sponge or fingertips; focus on one area at a time and blend well Formulation: Liquid Finish: Natural Coverage: Light/Medium Made in the USA Style #LMERC30018