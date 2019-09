Laura Mercier

Laura Mercier Foundation Primer, 50ml

£30.50

Buy Now Review It

At John Lewis

Laura Mercier Foundation Primer is a lightweight, creamy gel meant to be used prior to foundation, creating an invisible layer that acts as a buffer to outside elements. This colourless gel leaves makeup looking fresh and colour-true the entire day. Vitamins A, C and E act as antioxidants that protect the skin from harmful, aging effects of the environment. Ideal for normal and combination skin types.