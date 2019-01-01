Laura Geller

Laura Geller New York Lashboss Mascara

$24.00 $11.76

Take control – lengthen, volumize, and curl your lashes like never before! LashBOSS tells your lashes what to do. Our signature, protein-infused Take-Charge Technology and dual-sided bristle brush customizes the intensity of your look without clumping or flaking. Ingredients - water (aqua, eau), synthetic beeswax, paraffin, stearic acid, acacia senegal gum, triethanolamine, butylene glycol, copernicia cerifera (carnauba) wax (copernicia cerifera cera, cire de carnauba), polybutene, vp/eicosene copolymer, glyceryl stearate, ascorbyl palmitate, tocopherol, hydroxyethylcellulose, sodium stearate, phenoxyethanol, potassium sorbate, iron oxides. Brand Story Renowned makeup artist, Laura Geller, created a modern makeup brand that empowers, delights and brings out the best in women’s beauty, through delicious textures, amazing colors and the most innovative formulas.