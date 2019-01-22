Laura Geller

Laura Geller New York Illuminating Stick

Let your best features glow! Long-wearing and oil-free, this skin-conditioning, moisturizing formula can be worn on bare skin or over foundation to illuminate with light-reflecting optics. Apply the easy-to-use stick along the tops of your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, on the cupid’s bow of your lips, or anywhere else on your face for a kiss of shimmering luminosity. Brand Story Renowned makeup artist, Laura Geller, created a modern makeup brand that empowers, delights and brings out the best in women’s beauty, through delicious textures, amazing colors and the most innovative formulas.