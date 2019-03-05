Laura Geller

Laura Geller New York Glamlash Mascara

$24.00 $20.39

Buy Now Review It

Capture all the glamour of Old Hollywood with this must-see-it-to-believe-it volumizing mascara! Starlet-worthy lashes are yours with one sweep of our unique brush that has short bristles to deliver maximum product and long bristles to separate and lengthen lashes without clumping. Panthenol and Natural Waxes help lashes stay soft and conditioned. With a jet black, long wearing formula, your lashes are now ready for their close-up! Brand Story Renowned makeup artist, Laura Geller, created a modern makeup brand that empowers, delights and brings out the best in women’s beauty, through delicious textures, amazing colors and the most innovative formulas.