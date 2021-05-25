Grove Co.

Laundry Powder Packs

$15.95 $9.57

Buy Now Review It

At Grove Collaborative

Our Laundry Detergent Packs that are proven to remove stains as well as other leading brands and thoughtfully formulated without harsh chemicals. REMOVES STAINS AS WELL AS THE LEADING NATIONAL DETERGENT* Harnessing the power of four different plant-derived enzymes, our Laundry Power Packs eliminate stubborn stains like coffee, grass, spaghetti sauce, grape juice, and clay as well as the leading brand. NATURALLY POWERFUL FORMULA Formulated with your family’s health and home in mind, our powerful formula is made of 100% plant-derived ingredients and is free of harsh chemicals, synthetic fragrances, and dyes. RECYCLE THIS POUCH Email us at recycle@grove.co and we’ll send you a prepaid return label so you can mail your pouches back to us for recycling through TerraCycle. 1 POUCH = 45 LOADS OF LAUNDRY Safe for standard and HE machines 100% NATURAL FRAGRANCES MADE FROM ESSENTIAL OILS AND OTHER PLANT-DERIVED INGREDIENTS Choose from two lovely scents: Lemon, Eucalyptus & Mint and Lavender & Thyme, or opt for our unscented Free & Clear formula. Our natural fragrances contain no parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, or synthetic ingredients. Q: How are these laundry detergent packets used with HE or front loading machines? A: Place the packets directly into the washing machine, not the detergent dispenser. To make sure they dissolve, we recommend placing them directly into the machine before adding your clothes and be sure not to overload. If you put too large of a load in, there won’t be enough space for the packet to react with water and will not dissolve completely. *Based on results from an independent, third-party lab test