The Laundress

Laundry Essentials Pack

$38.00 $36.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Laundress

New to The Laundress and want to start with a curated experience? The Starter Kit includes everything you need to remove stains, freshen your fabrics and furnishings, wash your favorite bra, and care for your wool or cashmere sweaters at home. All packed into our signature black-and-white-striped pouch.