EcoEgg

Laundry Egg

£9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Robert Dyas

The Laundry Egg is a complete replacement for laundry detergent and fabric conditioner. Just pop it in the drum of your washing machine on top of your clothes – no powder, liquid, tablets, gels, or fabric softener required. The two types of natural mineral pellets inside the egg work together, lifting off the dirt and odours, leaving significantly less residue on your clothes. Supported by Allergy UK and awarded the Allergy Friendly Product Award, the Laundry Egg is dermatologically tested to be kind to your skin. With the 720 wash Laundry Egg, the cost per wash is just under 4 pence. You can also buy refills and use your egg over and over again helping to reduce plastic waste.