Grove Co.

Laundry Detergent Sheets (32 Loads)

$12.99

At Grove Co.

Pre-measured laundry detergent sheets that instantly dissolve and remove tough stains, proven to be more powerful than other clean detergent sheet brands.* Plastic-free and crafted to be sustainably powerful for a healthy home and planet. FOR MORE POWERFUL STAIN REMOVAL* Our laundry detergent sheets are proven to have more powerful stain removal than other clean detergent sheet brands,* removing tough stains like grape juice, spaghetti sauce, and makeup without the mess of liquid detergents. Designed to be easy to use in a compact and concentrated format, they dissolve quickly and are gentle enough to use even when hand washing items. Safe to use with standard machines and HE front-loading washing machines. 8 out of 10 people who use the leading liquid detergent brand agree that our sheets met or exceeded their expectations for performance.* NO HARSH CHEMICALS These biodegradable, dissolvable sheets are made with plant-based ingredients. No optical brighteners or dyes. 100% NATURAL FRAGRANCE Our sheets are made with 100% natural fragrance using essential oils and plant extracts. Choose between our fresh scents -- Lavender Blossom & Thyme, Peony & Freesia, Mango & Tangerine or Mulled Apple -- or opt for an unscented Free & Clear formula. PLASTIC-FREE Fully recyclable paper packaging reduces plastic waste while simplifying storage and transport. With a lower water and carbon footprint, our laundry detergent sheets offer a more sustainable alternative to traditional liquid detergents and pods. *Results obtained from a consumer perception study of 27 customers after one week of use. What is a laundry detergent sheet? Laundry detergent sheets are a minimal waste alternative to conventional liquid laundry detergents and pods on the market. Unlike these products, our laundry sheets are plastic-free — meaning they can deliver similar stain-fighting results while being gentler toward the environment. Laundry sheets are a convenient, eco-friendly, and effective addition to your cleaning routine.