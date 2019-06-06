Love Home & Planet

Laundry Detergent Packets Lavender & Argan Oil 30 Count

You've had a long week. Let's lighten your load with one less thing to do on laundry day- measure. Our laundry detergent packets clean your clothes effectively yet gently and help to retain their vibrancy and color. They are made with 65% plant based cleansers, and are vegan and cruelty-free, so you can do a small act of love for the planet on laundry day. Infused in these laundry packets are notes of ethically sourced heirloom Lavender, which are blended with hand-crushed Moroccan Argan Oil, to leave your clothes with a serene kiss of nature that lasts. Lavender scented detergents can make your clothes rejoice! We’ve started our journey towards more eco-friendly cleaning products by loading our products with ingredients that come from renewable sources and packing them in recycled and recyclable bottles Our goal is a carbon footprint so small, it’s like we weren’t even here. So every time you choose Love Home and Planet, you join our mission for a cleaner planet- We support environmental change-makers. Our voluntary carbon tax supports recycling initiatives. HOW TO USE- Toss one laundry packet directly into the drum, add clothes. Don’t forget to follow the care label instructions on clothing. 1 packet for medium loads. 2 packets for large loads. See back of package for specific instructions. For HE washers, toss pack/packs into drum with laundry. For standard washers- start machine, add pack/packs, then clothes.