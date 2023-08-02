Bario Neal

Description These delicate arc-shaped studs feature a rainbow of gemstones. Metal: Reclaimed 14kt Yellow Gold Stones: (1) 1.7mm Fuchsia Sapphire, (1) 1.7mm Mandarin Sapphire, (1) 1.7mm Yellow Sapphire, (1) 1.7mm Emerald, (1) 1.7mm Blue Sapphire (per stud) Setting: bead set Finish: Polish Dimensions: Each stud measures 9.5×4.5mm. All Bario Neal jewelry is handmade. Each piece is unique and variations are considered part of the beauty of the design.