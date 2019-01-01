Far & Wide Collective

Lattice Wooden Serving Tray

$261.00 $183.00

Maison Numen

The Lattice Wooden Serving Tray was made by Massoud. He was born in Kabul in 1982 when Talibans arrived to power. He moved to Pakistan with his family due to the regime prohibition of practicing crafts or any other artistic traditional work in Afghanistan. As his father, Massoud is a highly skilled carpenter and he loves working in traditional wood carving. Far & Wide Collective is partnering with some of the most talented artisans like Massoud in post-conflict and emerging countries, connecting them to the international market. Doing so, they are helping to build a more sustainable infrastructure of these communities and countries for the future. THIS ITEM IS ELEGIBLE FOR RETURN WITHIN 30 DAYS OF RECEIPT IF UNUSED AND IN ITS ORIGINAL CONDITION.