Sol 72

Latorre Spreader Bar Hammock With Stand

$179.99 $125.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Take some time to unwind, you deserve it. Once you kick back in this hammock (which arrives with an included stand), you'll be swaying with the summer breezes and soaking up the sun. Designed to live outdoors, it is constructed from weather-resistant materials – a powder-coated aluminum stand and polyester upholstery – so you don't have to worry about bright UV rays beaming down and rainstorms rolling through. Some assembly is required for the stand.