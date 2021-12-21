Bernardo

Latitude Flare Double Up Puffer

$259.00 $169.15

A flared silhouette beautifully stitched to draw eyes away from the waist in Ecoplume™, a sustainable filler that offers superior warmth without the bulk. This packable, zip-off vest design features a stand collar, hood, and zip pockets. FIT -Semi-Fitted -Mid-length -Model is 5’10”, and wearing a size S FABRIC Outershell: 100% Polyester Lining: 100% Polyester Insulation: Ecoplume ™ 100% Recycled Plastic Bottles Cruelty-Free BlueSign Certified Exclusive of Trim CARE Machine wash cold with like colors, delicate cycle. Use mild detergent. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low along with a tennis ball. Remove promptly. Do not iron. Do not dry clean. BERNARDO EXCLUSIVE