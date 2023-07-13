Saatva

Latex Pillow

$165.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saatva

Get $40 off every pair of queen or $60 off every pair of king pillows. Drift into deep, restorative sleep with the hotel-quality comfort of our plush latex pillow. Available in two different loft fill heights designed to keep you in perfect alignment no matter how you sleep. Shredded natural latex core for responsive head and neck support Removable & machine washable fill layer is covered in organic cotton and filled with down-like microdenier fibers (shredded latex core is not machine washable) Standard Loft fill is roughly 4-5” in height, perfect for back & stomach sleepers, or those who prefer a lower pillow height High Loft fill is roughly 6-7” in height, perfect for side & combination sleepers, or those who prefer a higher, plusher pillow Breathable Fair Trade Certified™ cotton pillow cover is machine washable Queen: 28” x 18” / King: 34” x 18”