Munchies

Late-night Meals From The World's Best Chefs

This cookbook, based on the game-changing web series Chef's Night Out, features stories of the world's best chefs' debauched nights on the town, and recipes for the food they cook to soak up the booze afterwards. MUNCHIES brings the hugely popular show Chef's Night Out (on VICE Media's food website, MUNCHIES) to the page with snapshots of food culture in cities around the world, plus tall tales and fuzzy recollections from 70 of the world's top chefs, including Anthony Bourdain, Dominique Crenn, David Chang, Danny Bowien, Wylie Dufresne, Inaki Aizpitarte, and Enrique Olvera, among others. Then there are the 65 recipes: dishes these chefs cook when they're done feeding customers, and ready to feed their friends instead. With chapters like "Drinks" (i.e., how to get your night started), "Things with Tortillas," "Hardcore" (which includes pizzas, nachos, poutines, and more), and "Morning After" (classy and trashy dishes for the bleary-eyed next day), MUNCHIES features more than 65 recipes to satisfy any late-night craving and plenty of drinks to keep the party going. Chefs include: Shion Aikawa Jen Agg Iñaki Aizpitarte Erik Anderson Sam Anderson Wes Avila Joaquin Baca Kyle Bailey Jonathan Benno Noah Bernamoff Jamie Bissonnette April Bloomfield Robert Bohr And Ryan Hardy Danny Bowien Anthony Bourdain Stuart Brioza And Nicole Krasinski Gabriela Cámara David Chang Han Chiang Michael Chernow And Dan Holtzman Leah Cohen Dominique Crenn Armando De La Torre Maya Erickson Konstantin Filippou Vanya Filopovic The Franks Paul Giannone Josh Gil Abigail Gullo Tien Ho Esben Holmboe Bang Brandon Jew Jessica Koslow Agatha Kulaga And Erin Patinkin Joshua Kulp And Christine Cikowski Taiji Kushima And Shogo Kamishima Arjun Mahendro And Nakul Mahendro Anne Maurseth Andrew Mcconnell Kavita Meelu Danny Minch Carlo Mirarchi Nicolai Nørregaard Masaru Ogasawara Enrique Olvera Matt Orlando Mitch Orr Rajat Parr Kevin Pemoulie Frank Pinello Rosio Sánchez Brad Spence Alon Shaya Phet Schwader Michael Schwartz Callie Speer Jeremiah Stone And Fabi