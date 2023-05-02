Womanizer

Late Night Lust Couple’s Sex Toy Kit (7 Piece)

$79.99 $55.99

Worth $170, this sex toy kit is the best (and most economical) way to start your day and night with a bang. Bursting with saucy treats that buzz, pulsate and arouse, this seven-piece kit is a must-have for lovers. Let the pleasure games begin! This kit contains a Womanizer Starlet 3 clitoral suction vibrator, rechargeable bullet vibrator, cock ring, butt plug, penis stroker, blindfold, and minty orgasm balm. Each piece is carefully selected to help set the mood, enhance your foreplay and add another dimension to your pleasure. The Starlet 3 uses patented suction technology to stimulate your clitoris and deliver earth-shaking pleasure. Worth $79.99, this luxurious toy is an incredible way to treat the clitoris in your life to some TLC. The rechargeable bullet vibrator is perfect for all kinds of external stimulation. Use it to tantalize your clitoris or your perineum, or slip it into your silicone cock ring or penis stroker to transform them into vibrating toys. For best results, always use plenty of water-based lubricant with your sex toys. Perfect gift for Valentine's Day, birthdays and anniversaries. Please note: bullet vibrator is for external use only.