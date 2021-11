Lulus

Late Night Fun Burgundy Satin Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress

$54.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

Make it a night for the books with the Lulus Late Night Fun Burgundy Satin Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress! Stretch satin shapes this sexy dress that has adjustable spaghetti straps and a straight neckline. The bodycon silhouette ends at a mini hem with a cinching drawstring tie that creates a flattering ruched effect. Hidden side zipper/clasp.