Last Swab

Lastswab Basic Krill Peach

£9.88

LastSwab is a reusable, sustainable and sanitary alternative to cotton swabs, buds and Q-tips. This colour is in recognition of the declining Krill population. Even though the Krill is a tiny creature, its decline has a huge impact on the ecosystem. Krill is the main source of energy for whales, salmon and other sea animals. Without the tiny Krill, the largest sea creatures cannot survive.