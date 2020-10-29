Lasko

Lasko Ceramic Portable Space Heater

$37.84

Buy Now Review It

This compact space heater from Lasko brings 1500 watts of comforting warmth to your room. A classic design in silver with easy to use manual controls and built-in safety features, plus adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort.Additional features include: 3 quiet settings.1500 watts of comforting warmth.Ceramic heat adds quick warmth with fan-powered delivery.Built-in carry handle.E.T.L. listed.