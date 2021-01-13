Lasko

Lasko 6405 Designer Oscillating Heater

This Lasko Designer Series Oscillating Ceramic Heater provides 1500 watts of warmth and charm to your living space. Features electronic touch controls, a 7-hour timer, optional widespread oscillation, 2 heat settings, and an adjustable thermostat for ultimate customization for making your room cozy. Comes fully assembled and has a self-regulating ceramic element and automatic overheat protection for safety. The decorative metal scroll work on the base is a classic touch.