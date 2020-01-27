Peter Thomas Roth

Lashes To Die For Turbo Nighttime Eyelash Treatment

$85.00

Revolutionary peptide-based nighttime eyelash treatment with Tri-Phase Lash Complex™. Helps to dramatically enhance the appearance of natural lash length, thickness, density and fullness when applied along the lash line. *This product is not intended to treat, prevent, cure, relieve, resolve, stop, or reduce hair loss or to promote the growth of hair. Usage: Once a day, at bedtime, apply formula with applicator brush, in a thin line, along upper lash line only at the root area on to clean skin (as though applying eyeliner). For external use only.