Peter Thomas Roth

Lashes To Die For Turbo Conditioning Lash Enhancer

Get lush, long, and luxurious lashes with Peter Thomas Roth Lashes To Die For Turbo Nighttime Eyelash Treatment. This revolutionary peptide-based treatment features Tri-Phase Lash Complex to dramatically enhance natural eyelash length, thickness, and density. The Details Will not discolor eyes or eyelids Ophthalmologist-tested and paraben free Irritation-free 0.16 fl oz Revolve Style No. PTHO-WU13 Manufacturer Style No. 24-01-004 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Apply a thin line along the upper lash line once a day at nighttime Only apply to the roots of the lashes on clean skin, as though applying eyeliner Can also be used on eye brows