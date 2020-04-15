COVERGIRL

Lashblast Volume Mascara And Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner

$12.99 $9.62

Buy Now Review It

COVERGIRL LashBlast Volume Mascara and Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner, Very Black/Black Onyx (Packaging May Vary) LONG-LASTING MASCARA: Get the lashes you want with long-lasting COVERGIRL mascara. Find a range of formulas to achieve any look you choose—in waterproof, regular wear, and washable. Explore COVERGIRL mascara formulas to address every eyelash need. Whether you are going for a classic look that's the foundation of your style, trying an advanced technique, looking for a skin treatment or just to treat your skin, COVERGIRL makeup has the professional quality makeup to enhance your natural radiance. COVERGIRL makeup gives you the makeup you need to be who you are. Fill your makeup bag with COVERGIRL products for eyes, lips, and face. COVERGIRL makeup helps you achieve the perfect brows, lashes, lips and contouring to show off your individual style! COVERGIRL has your makeup needs covered with a wide range of makeup products for eyes that pop, glossier lips, a flawless foundation. Whatever your beauty needs may be, there's a COVERGIRL product for every style & look. COVERGIRL: I am what I make up. This is a perfect point pencil gives you control and versatility. This mascara gives you instant volume and fullness.