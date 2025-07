Ardell

Lash Trios

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

The MECCA view: Sit back, relax, and make room in your makeup bag because Too Faced is serving up seconds of their bestselling pumpkin pie-inspired eye shadow palette with Pumpkin Spice: Second Slice! This sexy, sparkling, pumpkin pie-scented eye shadow palette features 18 warm and spicy shades in a variety of finishes that will make transitioning from day to night as easy as pie!