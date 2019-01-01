Skip navigation!
Beauty
Makeup
Maybelline
Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Mascara
$8.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
Levoit Air Purifier Filtration with True HEPA Filter, Compact Odor Allergies Allergen Eliminator Cleaner for Room, Home, Dust, Mold, Smoke, Pets, Smokers, Cooking, Night Light, LV-H132
Featured in 1 story
The Brown Girls' Guide to Ulta
by
Benish Shah
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
L'Oreal Paris
Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara In Black
$8.97
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Wet n Wild
Megavolume Mascara
$2.99
from
Kmart
BUY
DETAILS
L'Oreal Paris
L'oréal Paris Voluminous Extra Volume Collagen Waterproof Mascara, Blackest B...
$4.59
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Charlotte Tilbury
Full Fat Lashes
$29.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Maybelline
DETAILS
Maybelline
Maybelline Volum' Express® The Colossal® Spider Lash Ma
$5.96
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Maybelline
Fit Me Matte & Poreless Foundation
£7.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
DETAILS
Maybelline
Fit Me! Matte & Poreless Foundation
£5.99
from
LookFantastic
BUY
DETAILS
Maybelline
Maybelline Volum'express The Falsies Mascara
$9.49
from
Well
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Ilia
Color Haze Multi-use Pigment
$32.00
from
Credo
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
DETAILS
Clinique
Cliniquefit Workout 24-hour Mascara
$20.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
More from Beauty
Beauty
14 Coordinate Tattoos That Will Remind You Of Your Happy Place
If you're in search of a meaningful tattoo design that makes the pain worthwhile, we've got just the one: a coordinate tattoo. A quick scroll through
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Sophie Turner Says Goodbye To Sansa Stark With Brand-New Bangs
Ever since we were first introduced to Sophie Turner a decade ago as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, the actress has only ever experimented with her hair
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Perfect Wedding-Day Scent For Every Type Of Bride
Choosing the right perfume is one of the more intimate details of planning a wedding. Sure, it can't be captured in an Instagram Story the way your first
by
Megan Decker
