United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Glossier
Lash Slick
$16.00
At Glossier
__What it is:__ The perfect everyday black mascara __Why it's special:__- Curls and sculpts as it lengthens, creating a natural “baby extension” effect without clumping - Teeny-tiny fibers coat lashes from root to tip, while flexible film-forming polymers lift and lock each fiber into place - Water-resistant (not waterproof), so it washes off easily with warm water or Milky Oil at the end of your day