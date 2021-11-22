Glossier

What it is: Our bestselling mascara that visibly lengthens and lifts lashes (without smudges or flakes) for a baby extensions effect Why it's special: Lash Slick’s weightless, flexible formula enhances the look of your natural lashes. The secret’s in teeny-tiny fibers that coat each individual hair from root to tip creating maximum definition and length—think less “your mascara looks good” and more “your lashes look good” It’s water-resistant, not waterproof—that means it stays in place without smudging or flaking for up to 12 hours, but then removes easily with warm water (and without harsh, damaging rubbing) when you’re ready to take it off Good to know: Conditioning Lengthening Smudge resistant Cruelty free Dermatologist-tested, Ophthalmologist-tested, Suitable for sensitive eyes/contact lens wearers, Fragrance-Free