At Chemist Warehouse

SKY HIGH LASH IMPACT Now, full volume meets limitless length. Introducing Lash Sensational Sky High mascara for sky high impact from every angle! With an exclusive flex tower brush and formula infused with bamboo extract, lashes extend to new heights of length and volume. FULL VOLUME LIMITLESS LENGTH Maybelline NY's Lash Sensational Sky High mascara delivers full volume and limitless length. The exlcusive Flex Tower mascara brush bends to volumize and extend every lash from root to tip. The mascara formula is infused with bamboo extract and fibers for long, full lashes that never get weighed down. General Information Introducing Lash Sensational Sky High mascara for sky high lash impact from every angle! Now, full volume meets limitless length. Sky High lash impact from every angle! Lash Sensational Sky High mascara delivers full volume and limitless length. Exclusive Flex Tower mascara brush bends to volumize and extend every single lash from root to tip. Washable mascara formula infused with bamboo extract and fibers for long, full lashes that never get weighed down. Available in Very Black and Blackest Black. Allergy tested. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Removes easily. Size: 7.2ml KEY FEATURES • Sky High lash impact from every angle • Exclusive Flex Tower mascara brush reaches every lash • Formula infused with bamboo extract and fibers for long, full lashes that never get weighed down • Allergy tested. Ophthalmologist tested. Ingredients G684936 INGREDIENTS: AQUA / WATER, PROPYLENE GLYCOL, STYRENE/ACRYLATES/AMMONIUM METHACRYLATE COPOLYMER, POLYURETHANE-35, CERA ALBA / BEESWAX, SYNTHETIC FLUORPHLOGOPITE, GLYCERYL STEARATE, CETYL ALCOHOL, PEG-200 GLYCERYL STEARATE, ETHYLENEDIAMINE/STEARYL DIMER DILINOLEATE COPOLYMER, COPERNICIA CERIFERA CERA / CARNAUBA WAX, STEARIC ACID, PALMITIC ACID, ETHYLENE/VA COPOLYMER, ALCOHOL DENAT., PARAFFIN, AMINOMETHYL PROPANEDIOL, PHENOXYETHANOL, CAPRYLYL GLYCOL, GLYCERIN, HYDROXYETHYLCELLULOSE, BUTYLENE GLYCOL, RAYON, XANTHAN GUM, CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE, SODIUM LAURETH SULFATE, DISODIUM EDTA, MYRISTIC ACID, TETRASODIUM EDTA, PENTAERYTHRITYL TETRA-DI-T-BUTYL HYDROXYHYDROCINNAMATE, POTASSIUM SORBATE, SILICA, SOLUBLE COLLAGEN, BAMBUSA VULGARIS EXTRACT, TRISODIUM EDTA, [+/- MAY CONTAIN CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499 / IRON OXIDES, CI 77007 / ULTRAMARINES, MICA, CI 77891 / TITANIUM DIOXIDE, CI 75470 / CARMINE, CI 77288 / CHROMIUM OXIDE GREENS, CI 77742 / MANGANESE VIOLET, CI 77510 / FERRIC FERROCYANIDE] D250528/1 Please be aware that ingredient lists for the products of our brand are updated regularly. Please refer to the ingredient list on your product package for the most up to date list of ingredients to ensure it is suitable to your personal use. Directions For best results, hold flexile brush against lashes and extend from root to tip repeatedly until desired volume and length is achieved.