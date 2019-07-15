Maybelline

Lash Sensational Washable Mascara, Blackest Black, 2 Count

$13.96

Get a sensational full-fan effect with Maybelline New York's fan favorite Lash Sensational Washable Mascara! Lashes grow in more than one layer. This volumizing mascara can unfold layer upon layer of lashes thanks to its exclusive brush with ten layers of bristle. Maybelline's best lengthening mascara lengthens and volumizes lashes from root to tip. The buildable liquid ink waterproof formula coats from all sides without clumping. The fresh liquid formula is ophthalmologist tested and safe for contact lens wearers. Complete your eye makeup look with another Maybelline's fan favorite Master Precise Liquid Eyeliner and your favorite City Mini Eyeshadow Palette