Essence

Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara

$14.97

Buy Now Review It

CONVENIENT 3-PACK: Stock up on your favorite mascara in one click to reduce on packaging and minimize the effects of multiple shipments on the environment! WATERPROOF VOLUME: Get the voluminous false lash effects of the original in a waterproof formula with the Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara from essence! The special conic shaped fiber brush provides lashes with length and dramatic volume as well as a false-lash effect. LASTS ALL DAY: Sweat, weather & tears are no match for this mascara! This mascara does not flake or fade making it a perfect all-day, any-day long lasting mascara. Use a gentle makeup remover or micellar water to remove at the end of the day; if this doesn't work, coconut oil is recommended. CLAIMS: Vegan & Cruelty Free. Free from alcohol, parabens, fragrance, & microplastic particles. Made in Luxembourg. CRUELTY FREE: essence cosmetics is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty-free brand. We do not test any of our products on animals.