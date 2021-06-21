United States
essence cosmetics
Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
$4.99$3.49
If you receive this mascara UNWRAPPED, it did not come from essence cosmetics. NO FALSIES NEEDED! Lash Princess False Lash Mascara defines and separates lashes while achieving a bold look. DRAMATIC VOLUME: the conic shape fiber brush delivers dramatic volume and sculpted length WITHOUT clumps or globs. LASTS ALL DAY: go about your day free from flaking & fading! This mascara does not flake, fade, or wear, making it a perfect all-day, longlasting mascara. CRUELTY FREE: essence cosmetics is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty-free brand. We do not test any of our products on animals.