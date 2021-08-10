essence cosmetics

Lash Princess Curl Mascara

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

MEET THE NEWEST LASH PRINCESS! The Lash Princess family just got a little bigger... Introducing the new essence Lash Princess Curl & Volume Mascara! DRAMATIC VOLUME & CURL: The peanut-shaped fiber brush allows for easy application while delivering dramatic volume and curl WITHOUT clumps or globs. FORMULATED WITHOUT: Animal byproducts | Alcohol | Parabens | Fragrance. CLAIMS: Vegan, Cruelty Free, Paraben Free, Perfume Free, Alcohol Free. Made in Luxembourg. CRUELTY FREE: essence cosmetics is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty-free brand. We do not test any of our products on animals.