L'Oreal Paris

Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara

$9.97

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Get the fully defined look you want with this Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara. It provides a burst of voluptuous volume and length to leave you stylish all day long. This black waterproof mascara has a soft wavy bristle brush that holds the maximum formula for a dramatic volumizing charge. The brush features over 200 bristles to easily catch every lash for a full fringe effect. This waterproof smooth glide formula provides silky volume in one coat making it easy to get ready to go in the morning. It leaves lashes feathery soft to the touch. The brush twists on securely so you can carry the makeup on the go when traveling. This eye makeup accessory is available in a convenient 0.25-fl-oz size, offering plenty to last. The makeup comes in several different shades to provide a customized look that stands out dramatically.