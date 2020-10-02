No7

Lash Impact Serum

$9.99 $7.99

At No7

8 weeks to fuller lashes With a unique blend of ingredients, this No7 Lash Impact Serum makes lashes look visibly fuller, thicker and darker in just 8 weeks. Also perfect for use on the eyebrows. No7 Lash Impact Serum is hypo-allergenic. Use with our Full 360 Mascara for optimal results. 85% said their lashes looked visibly thicker 81% said their lashes looked more noticeable 76% said this product gave them a fuller lash fan *As tested by consumers for 8 weeks Volume: 6ml