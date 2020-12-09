Urban Decay

Lash Freak Volumizing Mascara

$25.00

$25.00

Get the boldest lashes of your life with every swipe of Lash Freak’s dramatically volumizing and lengthening mascara. This ultra-pigmented, flake-proof mascara creates 23.6 times more volume and 40% more visible length for the boldest lashes. The asymmetrical brush was designed to load every eyelash with the max amount of formula for extreme volume and definition. The tip defines and separates even the tiniest of individual lashes, while the curved side adds lift at the lash root. The intensely black longwear formula lasts up to 20 hours; it’s smudge-proof and sweatproof.