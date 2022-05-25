Bondi Lash Lab

Lash & Brow Growth Serum

£52.00

Define your eyes with long, lush lashes and thick brows. Own the natural look with BLLs Lash + Brow Growth Serum. Unlike other brands, it doesn't contain Prostaglandin, linked to pigmentation. We care about your lash health. Our serum is also Paraben-free & Sulphate-free (ingredients with potential long-term side effects). At the end of the day, we care about your Lashes and Brows! Vitamins promote strong, healthy brows and lashes. Safe for sensitive skin around the eyes Suitable for lashes damaged by extensions Economical: a little goes a long way Prostaglandin, Paraben and Sulphate Free