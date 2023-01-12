Plume

Lash & Brow Enhancing Serum

$143.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Natural and effective, this clinically-tested serum nourishes and strengthens lashes and brows for greater length and volume. A natural, gentle alternative to lash treatments, this serum strengthens and conditions the hair follicles, promoting growth and fullness for longer, thicker and more resilient lashes and brows. Key ingredients: Organic castor oil: provides essential omegas, vitamin E and proteins to nourish the hair follicle and promote healthy growth for thicker, longer hair. Watercress and Indian cress extracts: have been shown to aid in keratin production which is essential for growing healthier, stronger hair. Honey extract and aloe vera: moisturise the hair follicles while delivering anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-irritant properties. Made without: Gluten, parabens, sulphates, phthalates, paraffins, SLS, SLES, hormones, alcohol and fragrance. Pair it with: Plume Cosmetics Inc. Nourish & Define Brow Pomade Hourglass Arch Brow Volumizing Fiber Gel Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara