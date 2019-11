COVERGIRL

Lash Blast Volume Mascara, Very Black, Pack Of 2

Color:VERY BLACK | Size:Pack of 2 | Style Name:REGULAR Turn up the volume with COVERGIRL LashBlast Volume Mascara. See the difference as it gives you 1 x more volume instantly, thanks to the volume-boosting formula for dramatic volume. Best of all, it does not smear and is touchable, so your lush, volumized lashes last all day long.