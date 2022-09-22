Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Rimmel London
Lash Accelerator Serum
£18.02
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
More from Rimmel London
Rimmel London
Kind & Free Moisturising Skin Tint Foundation
BUY
$11.97
$19.95
Priceline
Rimmel London
Kind & Free Moisturising Skin Tint Foundation
BUY
£9.49
Boots
Rimmel London
Professional Eye Brow Pencil
BUY
£4.49
Boots
Rimmel London
Nail Polish 60 Second Chin Up Buttercup
BUY
£3.49
Superdrug
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted