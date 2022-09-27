L'Artisan Parfumeur

Be the breath of fresh air in the room. L'Artisan Parfumeur Un Air De Bretagne is the nostalgia of boardwalk stroll along the promenade at Brittany. A bracingly crisp evening, a beautiful sunset to conclude the perfect day. A deceptively simple fragrance. L'Artisan Parfumeur Un Air De Bretagne opens with a burst of fresh citrus, bergamot, lemon and lime coming together in a delightful harmony. Calone and neroli work together to mimic the brisk ocean air. Ambergris and cypress sit closely to the skin for a finish that is unique to you, seaweed and cypress keeping the combination fresh and almost green. What are the perfume notes of L'Artisan Parfumeur Un Air De Bretagne? Head: Bergamot. Lemon. Lime. Heart: Calone. Neroli. Base: Cypress. Ambergris. Cedar. Seaweed. Who are L’Artisan Parfumeur? L’Artisan Parfumeur were the niche fragrance creators before niche fragrance was on anyone’s radar. With a knack for the absolutely unconventional, Jean Laporte used his background in chemistry to defy trends and use notes that no one had thought to try. L’Artisan Parfumeur stands for the juxtaposition of quality and originality. With a dream of creating fragrances that could both be conceptual and wearable, L’Artisan Parfumeur has gone from strength to strength since 1976. The Scent Room Promise Take a chance on love. The Scent Room Promise applies to any full size fragrance. Your full-size purchase of L'Artisan Parfumeur Un Air De Bretagne Eau De Parfum will be accompanied by a complimentary matching fragrance vial. Use this fragrance vial before you unwrap your new fragrance, which allows you to live in your new scent before you have the freedom to unwrap the full size, or return. If it’s not a perfect match for you, we accept returns on any unopened full size purchase from The Scent Room. Offer applies to full size bottles only. Terms and conditions apply, please read The Scent Room Promise & Returns page here.