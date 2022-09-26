Larry King

Larry King Flyaway With Me Set

What’s better than the iconic Larry King A Social Life for Your Hair? The Larry King A Social Life for Your Hair in a travel-sized tube with a dual-ended bamboo brush for taming flyaways, of course! Just like its larger-sized big sister, this travel version gives you all the benefits of Larry King’s A Social Life for Your Hair (think tamed frizz, glossy shine, an enviable finish) with a handbag sized double-ended bamboo brush and comb to tame baby hairs, frizz and static wherever you are. Tame your baby hairs, smooth down flyaways, lay your edges, or style a chic ponytail or bun. The power is in your hands, even if that’s at 38,000 feet! Why will I love / what are the benefits of Larry King Flyaway With Me Set? Travel-sized tube of the iconic Larry King A Social Life for Your Hair with matching bamboo brush Enhances definition, shine controls frizz and adds an ‘oomph’ to all hair types Works for long and short hair Cruelty-free formula Duel-ended brush effortlessly put stray strands in their place Great way to discover the Larry King Range Who is Larry King Flyaway With Me Set best for? All hair types, lengths and styles How should I use Larry King Flyaway With Me Set? Apply a pea-sized amount of the product onto dry hair, before using the double-ended brush to tame flyaways and smooth out your look