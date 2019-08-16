The Air Plant Shop

Large Xerographica Air Plants

Large Tillandsia Xerographica Air Plant Big Air Plants with Multiple Uses 30 Day Guarantee. Orders Leave Our Warehouse the Same Day If Ordered Before 3 PM Eastern Time. Get Your Order In Only 1-3 Business Days. Easy Card Instructions Included with Every Order. Nice large xerographica air plants. The Queen of air plants! Xerographica (zer-o-gra-fi-ka) is endemic to Mexico and produces a spectacular bloom that can be 4 times the plant's height! Everyone loves this curly green and silver Tilly. Their popularity almost caused them to go extinct due to collector demand but they are widely available now due to nurserymen. Xerographica makes a great gift or centerpiece for any table. These will arrive at your doorstep 4 to 6 inches tall and 5 to 7 inches wide and will grow three times that size. Air Plants are live plants that may have minor leaf imperfections or a leaf structure varying slightly from the photo. Some will be have more curly leaves that fold under the plant while others will have straighter and more pointed leaves. Width: 5-7 Inches Height: 4-6 Inches Don't Forget: Every order comes with a 21 page Ebook written by Jody James "Air Plants: Care & Design Made Easy". A $4.99 value for free!