Large Woven Cotton & Jute Rope Basket

$49.99

Goodpick jute laundry hamper - Made from jute and cotton woven thread rope, nature material no chemical, safe for intimate clothing Large dirty clothes hamper - 25.6" x 19.3" tall rope hamper in laundry room. It can store a week's clothes, bring great convenience to life, and save more time to enjoy life, and it looks elegent also a home decor basket Modern hamper basket - Compared with other materials hamper, the jute rope has the strong advantage, never scratch the skin, and stand stury as plastic. The rope hamper is the best choice for clothes Large 2 sturdy handles - easy-to-grab handles for maximum portability, never fall off. The handles has no metal or plastic parts so it's safe for children and pets 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED - We put a lot of love and effort in designing and manufacturing the best rope hampers for our customers, so we stand behind our quality and craftmanship. If, you are not 100% satisfied for any reason, please let us know immediately we will either replace your hamper at no cost or issue you a full refund. NOTE: The hamper is folded, but it will turn back to its elegant shape quickly if you fill it with some towels or blankets, and iron is great idea to remove the creases. GOODPICK is a brand Professional producer for rope basket, cotton or jute material. Careful design, selection of materials, excellent workmanship is the basic requirement of GOODPICK STORAGE BASKET. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED-We put a lot of love and effort in designing and manufacturing the best rope baskets for our customers, so we stand behind our quality and craftmanship This jute hamper is made of the same material as the baby storage basket, which is functional and cute. Feature: Material: 100% cotton woven thread rope Size：25.6" x 19.3" Shape: Tall Usage: Cloths hamper in laundry room Color: jute & black package include: 1 x laundry hamper