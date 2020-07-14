Pure Outdoor

Large Wing Tarp Shelter

Don't let rain or a hot day ruin your outdoor outing. Take cover under shelter and continue to enjoy the great outdoors with our Pure Outdoor™ Wing Tarp Shelter. Constructed of 75D Nylon PU1500mm, this shelter gives you the durability you need, while protecting from the sun and rain. Its spacious design, measuring at 16.2 x 18.6 feet assembled, is perfect to create instant shade or to provide shelter for up to 8 people.