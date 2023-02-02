Keenray

Large Towel Warmer For Bathroom

Extra Large Capacity - Ultra large Bucket towel warmers for bathroom, accommodates up to two 40" X 70" oversized bath towels, bathrobes, blankets, PJ's and more. Dimensions: 13" (L) x 13" (W) x 19" (H) , total 20 L capacity. Meet a whole family use! Quickly Heating up - Offers rapid heat up in just 1 minute and reaches high temperature in just 6 minutes. This Luxury Bucket Towel Warmer is single button control, up to 60 minutes heating time. Decent design, easy operation like a breeze! Keep the towels warm and cozy around the clock. Whether you're taking a quick shower or long, relaxing soak, the warmer suits all your need, use it with more confidence! Heat Evenly - This bath towel warmer will heat towels all the way through! No cold spot anymore. Enter a whole new world when you step out of the shower and turn your bathroom into a spa-like experience! Compact and Safe - Safe to use, compact for easy storage. The towel warmer is lightweight enough to move around the home; the bucket and lid separate for quick cleaning, while the round-shaped base is stylish and attractive; operates efficiently and quietly. A Warm and Sweet Gift - This versatile Bucket towel warmer makes it a well thought out gift for housewarming, wedding, shower or birthday, anniversary and more occasions. Perfect Accessory for Home, Pool House, Shower, Salon, Hotel, Spa, Massage, Baby Care, Elders and people getting bed bath & More. Once you have experienced the comfort of a warm towel, that will become your daily pleasant surprise after a bath. Pamper your friends & family with this incredible present!