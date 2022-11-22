Gucci

Large Tian Print Notebook

$400.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gucci

Style ‎661731 2ZTA0 8748 This notebook is crafted primarily from Demetra. Created with the same processes used for tanning, the new material offers pliable and resilient performance with a supple finish. The eco-friendly material combines animal-free raw materials primarily from sustainable, renewable, and bio-based sources. The item is enriched by the Gucci Tian print—a contemporary floral motif inspired by Chinese landscapes depicted on 18th-century tapestries and screens. Blue, yellow and pink Tian print Demetra—crafted from animal-free raw materials that are primarily from sustainable, renewable, and bio-based sources 120 pages Lined pages Large size: W16cm x H22.5cm x D1.3cm Made in Italy Print