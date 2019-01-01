Hastings Collective

Large Thermal Coffee Carafe

C$93.30

Buy Now Review It

Color Name:Black. Fresh Drinks In Minutes Our coffee pitcher with lid isn't your typical vacuum thermos. Sure, it's tightly sealed and keeps your drinks ice cold or seeping hot, depending on what you put in it. Sure, it's leakproof and portable, meaning you can take it in the car, the office, or on a camping trip without worrying about it getting all over your things. And sure, it's beautiful and easy to use. But that's not what makes this coffee, tea, and fruit infuser pitcher so superior to its competitors (although, those qualities certainly help.) What makes this item stand out from all the other ones on the market is that it comes with both a steeper and mesh filter, both that are removable and offer two ways of brewing and steeping tea and coffee. Both ensure no loose leaf tea, tea bags, coffee grinds, fruit, and herbs get into your thermos or into the cup you're pouring the concoction into. The steeper can easily protect unwanted grinds and tea getting poured into your cup. The mesh filter allows you to make tea and coffee on the go for consistent infusion and taste. This premium thermos set is so multifunctional and easy to use, you'll want to forgo any other pitchers, crafts, and pots you have around the house. Caring Instructions: This coffee diffuser will last for years provided that it's cared for properly. To clean, simply take apart the pieces including the steepers and hand wash with light soap. Let air dry. There is no need to use harsh soaps, bleaches, brushes, or a dishwasher. Simply rinse and it'll be good to go. Parts of The Product: Stainless Steel craft with a Thermolock Heat Retention System for hot and cold beverages One mesh filter One strainer Interlock lid with push button for liquid release All Parts are BPA Free