Besmon

Large Silicone Ice Bucket And Ice Mold

$16.98

Buy Now Review It

HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL: Our Large Silicone 2 in 1 Ice Bucket & Ice Mold is made of high quality food grade silicon , TRP and PP. It ensures health and durability UNIQUE DOUBLE CHAMBER DESIGN: The out chamber freezes the ice cubes while the inner chamber holds them. PORTABLE: As show like the pictures, the space saving size is perfect for outdoor and indoor use. You can take it on a camp trip or a pinic to enjoy your cold drinks. It could add lot of joy for your camp trip or pinic. MITI-PURPOSE: It can be Used for indoor refrigerator, vehicle refrigerator and outdoor mini refrigerator; it also suitable for kinds of parties, like dinner parties, birthday parties, picnics and more! Provides longer cooling for whiskey, cocktails, wine and bottled beverages like coke, etc. EASY TO USE AND CLEAN: Add water to edge of the ice bucket and let it drip down along the edge , press down on the bucket to drain the bottom water ,then put the lid on and put it into the refrigerator wait for several hours. Every thing is done. If you need more ice cubes, just refill and freeze again for another batch of ice cubes. Plus, it has a dishwasher friendly design, you can clean it at ease.